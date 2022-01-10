Warren County launches at-home COVID test portal

Warren County Health Services announced the launch of their online portal created to record positive results received from COVID-19 at-home test kits.

The portal went live on Monday morning and can be accessed by visiting https://warrencountyny.gov/COVIDHomeTestReport.

According to the county's news release, Warren County residents who receive a COVID-19 positive test result on an FDA-approved at-home test are asked to report their information on this HIPAA-compliant web portal.

The person reporting the test will need to provide a phone number, home address and email address, as well as the test date and when symptoms began. They will receive an email confirmation and be provided with links to online information detailing isolation/quarantine guidelines and Warren County COVID-19 resources.

Reporting positive tests promptly is important to determine whether treatment is recommended. Warren County Public Health strongly recommends that those who test positive for COVID-19 contact their medical provider, as well.

According to the news release, those who receive a positive result on an at-home test, but do not have Internet access, should report their test result to Warren County Health Services via phone at 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services reported 159 new COVID cases and 195 recoveries on Monday. Of the new cases, 88 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

The county is now monitoring 1,379 active cases, with 1,366 them mildly ill.

Twelve residents are hospitalized, Health Services reported, with one vaccinated individual in critical condition. Overall, seven of the 12 patients are vaccinated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 29 COVID patients, with two in the ICU.

The county has recorded 3,231 breakthrough cases out of the 47,253 fully vaccinated Warren County residents. As of Monday, 50,725 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 1,497 children 11 and under.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 18.2% as of Sunday morning, according to the news release.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 154 more COVID cases and 276 additional recoveries were processed over the weekend.

The county is currently monitoring 291 active cases, with 1,664 persons under monitoring for exposure to COVID.

"We are again experiencing an extreme surge in receipt of new cases. Please be vigilant and do your part to protect yourselves and your family members. While our Public Health case report statistics reflect 291 active cases in today's report, there are hundreds more that are pending review and investigation," Public Health officials said in a news release.

As of Sunday night, the county reported 12 residents in the hospital.

Washington County has not been able to record breakthrough case data since Dec. 31, due to the high volume of incoming positive COVID test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 17.5%.

Health Services stated as of Sunday, 37,975 residents have been fully vaccinated and 40,475 have received at least one dose.

Throughout the month of January, the Washington County Public Health team will hold weekly COVID-19 vaccination booster clinics every Tuesday and Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at 1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward, in partnership with the county's EMS vaccination team.

Registration is required for these booster clinics (to ensure availability of the vaccine), which can be completed at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus. The clinics feature Pfizer (for ages 16+) and Moderna (for ages 18+) vaccines.

Washington County launched its at-home COVID test kit portal on Saturday. The portal can be found on the county's COVID information site washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

