Warren County landowners urged to watch for emerald ash borer infestation

Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District staff are warning landowners in Warren County to watch for impacts on trees from emerald ash borer infestation.

Don Lehman, Director of Public Affairs for Warren County said in a news release Monday that landowners need to watch for the insect. The watch was issued after additional areas of damage from the invasive species of beetle were noted recently in the Queensbury and Lake George areas.

Emerald ash borer infestations were found in the towns of Chester and Warrensburg in 2020, and WCSWCD staff have seen the insect's effects again recently, the news release said.

"WCSWCD staff noted ash trees that had been damaged by EAB on Flat Rock Road in Lake George and on Route 9 at the Queensbury/Lake George town line," the news release said.

Jim Lieberum, WCSWCD District Manager, said the continued spread of EAB should prompt landowners to inspect ash trees to watch for the insect’s presence. Lieberum said EAB kill ash trees within 2 to 4 years of infestation, leaving trees susceptible to storm or wind damage.

“Ash trees that are infested with emerald ash borers decline quickly and lose their structural integrity quickly and that will lead to trees and limbs falling, potentially hurting people or damaging property,” he explained. “Landowners can treat their ash trees to try to prevent EAB from damaging them, but it has to be done quickly before EAB begin to severely damage a tree.”

There is no statewide or regional treatment program for emerald ash borer at this time, the news release said. Those with ash trees in yards or around their homes should contact a forester or tree service to assess their situation.

WCSWCD or New York State Department of Environmental Conservation staff can be contacted by those who own woodlots with ash trees to review their options.

The DEC’s webpage on EAB, which shows photos of damaged trees, can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7253.html.

For more information, log on to the websites of the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program or the Capital Region Prism Partnership For Regional Invasive Species Management.

WCSWCD staff can be reached at 518-623-3119 for questions.