Warren County jury convicts Queensbury man of sex offenses against child

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing a minimum 10-years-to-life sentence and a maximum 25-years-to-life sentence in state prison after being convicted of felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree sexual abuse and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child after a week-long jury trial in Warren County Court.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Monday that Jose Omar Agular Gomez, 28, engaged in a course of sexual conduct against a child under 11 years old.

“This child victim, who had been through so much trauma, bravely faced their abuser in court and gave compelling testimony that was supported by DNA and medical evidence,” Carusone said in a statement. “I’m grateful that the jury’s verdict will hold the defendant accountable and provide some justice for this young victim.”

The case was prosecuted by Warren County Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith with Assistant District Attorney Connor Smith serving as second chair. Director of the Warren County Crime Victims Assistance Program Manon Affinito worked closely with the victim and family.

Carusone thanked the members of the state police who investigated the case with special emphasis on Sgt. Adam Norton, Investigator Cecile Labarron and forensic scientist Kristine Robinson.

He also praised the efforts of the staff of the Warren/Washington County Child Advocacy Center, as well as Nadia Giumarra, director of the sexual assault nurse examiner program at Glens Falls Hospital, and the many other medical professionals who assisted in treating the child victim.

Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith scheduled a sentencing date of Dec. 2.

The defendant was taken to Warren County Jail by the court and is also held in custody by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.