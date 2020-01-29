Warren County Jail staff gets Narcan training for opioid overdoses

"Trace amounts of Fentanyl can be very harmful to people who don't use opiates," LaFarr said. "We have medical staff here, but it could be several minutes before they can respond."

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said staff at his county's jail have been equipped with Narcan for more than three years.

He said that was not because of a specific incident, but out of concerns that an inmate could be booked in having used drugs right before they were brought to the jail, and an overdose wouldn't manifest itself until after arrival at the jail. Visitors also try to smuggle opioids into jails when visiting inmates.

Road patrol officers with many police agencies have carried the medication for several years as well, and have used it to reverse dozens of overdoses in public. But those overdose calls have dropped, at least in part because Narcan has been distributed widely to the public as well, Murphy said.

LaFarr, who took office as Warren County sheriff in January, said he has been discussing other possible collaborations with the Alliance for Positive Health to provide services for inmates.

"We're really trying to create a better environment between law enforcement and the population I work with," Herlick said.