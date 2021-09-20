 Skip to main content
Warren County Jail earns reaccreditation
The Warren County Jail recently was reaccredited. Five officers were singled out for recognition. From left is Lt. Wayne Farmer, Capt. Albert Maday, Sheriff Jim LaFarr, New York State Sheriff's Association Executive Director Peter Kehoe, Sgt. Matthew Hubbard and Officer Jeremy Coons. 

 Michael Goot

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received an award for the successful reaccreditation of the Warren County Jail.

The purpose of the accreditation process is to improve operations, boost morale and reduce incidences of liability, according to a news release.

The New York State Sheriff’s Association has established 166 standards that the county must meet on all aspects of the operations at the jail, including personnel, uniform standards of procedure, organization, employee performance appraisals, fiscal management, records management, use of physical force, internal affairs, health standards and public relations.

Only 32 of the 64 Sheriff’s Offices in New York have earned accreditation status for their jails. The re-accreditation assessments occur every five years and the Warren County Correctional Facility has been accredited since 1994.

The following team of officers received awards for their dedication and efforts in the re-accreditation process: Lt. Wayne Farmer, Capt. Albert Maday, Sheriff Jim LaFarr, Sgt. Matthew Hubbard and Officer Jeremy Coons.

