Warren County Jail bans most visitors

“I’d like to put these orders into context. The jail is a confined space and the inmates, guards and medical personnel have no other choice but to be there,” said county Administrator Ryan Moore. “The jail is therefore a bit different from most public buildings. In this type of setting, you want to take extra precautions to prevent the introduction of a virus. Because once a virus enters this setting, it is more difficult to prevent the spread of the virus than it would be in other settings.”