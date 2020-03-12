You are the owner of this article.
Warren County Jail bans most visitors
Warren County Jail bans most visitors

Warren County Jail is banning most visitors in an effort to keep the new coronavirus out.

All public visitation is banned.

Attorney-client visits will be allowed but only in the non-contact visitation area.

Parole hearings and interviews will also be allowed only in the non-contact visitation area.

All inmate programs are suspended, except for programs run by jail and county staff.

“I’d like to put these orders into context. The jail is a confined space and the inmates, guards and medical personnel have no other choice but to be there,” said county Administrator Ryan Moore. “The jail is therefore a bit different from most public buildings. In this type of setting, you want to take extra precautions to prevent the introduction of a virus. Because once a virus enters this setting, it is more difficult to prevent the spread of the virus than it would be in other settings.”

