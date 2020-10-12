Warren County issues subpoenas to room rental services for occupancy tax

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has issued subpoenas to short-term rental companies as it tries to collect occupancy tax revenue.
The county Board of Supervisors in 2018 amended the occupancy tax law to add short-term rentals to the list of overnight lodging facilities that must collect the county’s 4% tax from its guests.
County Treasurer Michael Swan said previously that Warren County first tried to work with Airbnb and VRBO to collect the tax and send it to the county. But the discussions did not advance after the companies failed to respond.
County officials have participated in negotiations with several short-term rental companies on how the tax should be collected and remitted to the county.
“To ensure the exchange of information between the county and the rental companies adheres to the legal confines of information sharing, the county has exercised its right to issue an administrative subpoena on short-term rental companies,” said county spokesman Don Lehman in a statement.
For example, Warren County issued a subpoena to Airbnb seeking the names of individuals who have collected rents or other fees from overnight accommodations in Warren County from Sept. 21, 2018, through Sept. 16, 2020. It also would like information about the addresses and locations of rental properties, the amount collected in rent and the amount collected in occupancy taxes, according to the subpoena.
The county also would like to know the addresses of properties that are currently being advertised by Airbnb.
County officials said all the parties have been cooperative in this process.
Stephen Herubin, who rents out two cabins in Johnsburg, said he was caught off guard by the subpoena.
Herubin said the 4% tax had not taken effect until last month, so he does not know why they want information from 2018 and 2019. He said he has every intention of complying with the tax law.
“They want information dating back to Sept. 27, 2018, which has no bearing whatsoever on this tax — without any explanation for why they want it. It seems rather ham-fisted if you ask me,” he said.
He worried about protecting the personal information of his guests. Herubin said the subpoena seemed very intimidating.
“It has the flavor of being very authoritarian,” he said.
Herubin also questioned what the county is doing to earn this 4% tax. He pointed out that Airbnb charges a 3% commission on the rental property to owners and even more for the guests. That money is used to help provide the service.
Swan has said he believes some of the room rental services may have been collecting occupancy tax but not turning it over to the county.
