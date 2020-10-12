Warren County issues subpoenas to room rental services for occupancy tax

The county also would like to know the addresses of properties that are currently being advertised by Airbnb.

County officials said all the parties have been cooperative in this process.

Stephen Herubin, who rents out two cabins in Johnsburg, said he was caught off guard by the subpoena.

Herubin said the 4% tax had not taken effect until last month, so he does not know why they want information from 2018 and 2019. He said he has every intention of complying with the tax law.

“They want information dating back to Sept. 27, 2018, which has no bearing whatsoever on this tax — without any explanation for why they want it. It seems rather ham-fisted if you ask me,” he said.

He worried about protecting the personal information of his guests. Herubin said the subpoena seemed very intimidating.

“It has the flavor of being very authoritarian,” he said.

Herubin also questioned what the county is doing to earn this 4% tax. He pointed out that Airbnb charges a 3% commission on the rental property to owners and even more for the guests. That money is used to help provide the service.

Swan has said he believes some of the room rental services may have been collecting occupancy tax but not turning it over to the county.

