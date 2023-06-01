Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Warren County is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next steps for a potential county-operated composting facility to process food and yard waste.

A survey was circulated earlier this year, after a public meeting on March 15, to gather information about how Warren County residents and businesses dispose of waste, their sentiments toward composting and gauge interest in a composting program.

The information received is being used to compile an Organics Management Plan for Warren County.

The Warren County Department of Public Works and GHD Consulting Services Inc. will present a summary of the proposed plan at the June 6 meeting.

The summary includes a preliminary timeline for a potential composting facility and information about how the survey was used in the proposed plan. GHD’s staff will also participate in a question-and-answer session after the presentation.

The meeting inside Warren County Municipal Center’s Board of Supervisors Committee Room starts at 6 p.m. and be also livestreamed on YouTube.

Those interested in participating remotely can also log on through Zoom and should email lehmand@warrencountyny.gov for a link to log on.

Following the public meeting, recommendations from the Organics Management Plan will be presented to the Warren County Board of Supervisors at the meeting on June 14 at 6 p.m.