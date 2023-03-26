Over 1,200 Queensbury High School and 8th grade students participated in the Warren County Department of Workforce Development‘s first high school summer job fair of the spring on Monday.

The students met with representatives from 25 different area businesses in hopes to find a fit for summer employment.

Liza Ochsendorf, director of workforce development, said the county will hold two more job fairs for high school students at Lake George High School and Glens Falls High School students.

“Our next one is with Lake George High School, Warrensburg, Bolton and Hadley-Luzerne will also be attending the Lake George High School job fair and our final one will be at Glens Falls High School” she said at the Economic Growth and Development Committee meeting on Thursday.

The job fair at Lake George is on Thursday and Glens Falls on April 5.

Ochsendorf said each fair is different and said the event in Glens Falls will include “career industry speakers.”

“All the summer youth employment applications have been received by the districts and, as you know, it’s a very valuable program for many of our youth in the summer. We pay their salaries, so it’s free help for businesses and municipal facilities,” she shared with the committee.

Ochsendorf brought up transportation as a separate topic and said she believes it is the “second-biggest barrier to employment” in Warren County.

“Number one in my professional opinion, is housing in our community. Number two is transportation and I would say number three is childcare,” Ochsendorf said.

She reminded the committee that it has unanimously supported the merger between CDTA and GGFT and how important it is for the county’s workforce.

“We know that Warren County is dependent on tourism revenue. The tourism industry is dependent on a workforce and the workforce is dependent on transportation, especially public transportation,” she said.