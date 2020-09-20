Warren County implements austerity budget to save $4 million

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has implemented an austerity budget in order to save $4 million this year.
County Administrator Ryan Moore updated the Board of Supervisors on Friday about the changes he has implemented to save money in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of the savings that we realized are because of the hiring freeze and activities that were ceased because of the pandemic,” he said.
For example, the county is saving $367,500 in occupancy tax money that is not being paid out for canceled events. The 4-H camp did not take place this year and the Meals on Wheels program has been reconfigured from five days per week to three days per week.
The Warren County Board of Elections saved $35,000 because the primary election was moved from April to September. The county also saved money through having a better rate on property and casualty insurance, according to Moore.
Warren County also had reduced its spending on tourism by about $700,000, according to Moore. It also deferred purchasing heavy equipment and projects such as installing exterior lighting for the Sheriff’s Office. The Department of Public Works engineering staff has been down to “bare bones” all year, he said.
Moore said the county is liquidating some reserve funds it set up for SUNY Adirondack capital projects and engineering project assessment costs.
However, Moore said Warren County was hit with some unexpected costs including in Medicaid reimbursement from the state.
“We’re essentially having to reimburse providers for services that were never provided. They’ve decided to make providers whole on our dime,” he said.
County Treasurer Mike Swan also updated the board on the incoming revenues.
Sales tax revenues in August are down about a half-million dollars from August 2019, according to Swan. That is a 7.5% drop, which he said does not make sense to him. All the indicators he looks at led him to believe that they should be at or above where they were last year.
Online retailers like Amazon and retail stores like Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart and Target are reporting record profits, according to Swan.
Also, he said car sales are up 10% for the months of May, June and July compared with the previous year.
“They’ve sold more cars than they’ve sold in years,” he said.
In addition, Swan said the outlet stores in Queensbury seemed busy.
“Every time it rained, the traffic was backed up all the way to the Great Escape,” he said.
Swan said he wondered if the state is withholding some of the tax.
He is also continuing his efforts to go after room rental services such as Airbnb. Some of those services may have been collecting occupancy tax but not turning it over to the county, he said.
Still, Moore said the county is in pretty good shape financially at this point.
“I think we will weather the storm pretty well this year,” he said.
However, the county could still be hit with a 20% cut in state aid, which would mean a loss of $3.5 million.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.