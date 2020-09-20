Warren County implements austerity budget to save $4 million

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has implemented an austerity budget in order to save $4 million this year.

County Administrator Ryan Moore updated the Board of Supervisors on Friday about the changes he has implemented to save money in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of the savings that we realized are because of the hiring freeze and activities that were ceased because of the pandemic,” he said.

For example, the county is saving $367,500 in occupancy tax money that is not being paid out for canceled events. The 4-H camp did not take place this year and the Meals on Wheels program has been reconfigured from five days per week to three days per week.

The Warren County Board of Elections saved $35,000 because the primary election was moved from April to September. The county also saved money through having a better rate on property and casualty insurance, according to Moore.

Warren County also had reduced its spending on tourism by about $700,000, according to Moore. It also deferred purchasing heavy equipment and projects such as installing exterior lighting for the Sheriff’s Office. The Department of Public Works engineering staff has been down to “bare bones” all year, he said.