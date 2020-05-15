Warren County identifies $5M worth of cuts in austerity budget

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials have put together an austerity budget detailing massive cuts in the wake of declining revenues.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the plan identifies about $5 million in potential reductions and savings. He would not share more at this time about the types of cuts.
“We don’t really want to put that all out to everybody until we have more information about where we’re going. We all see our sales tax declining fast, but we still haven’t gotten any indication as to what the amount of budget cuts from the state might be,” he said at Friday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the state's own revenue woes, Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said state aid could be reduced anywhere from 25% to 30%. That could mean another $4 million to $5 million hit to the county.
“By the end of this year, we’re going to need to do some cutting,” he said.
Sales tax revenue for April is down almost $600,000, according to Swan. He said the decrease is similar to the declines of 25% to 30% that other counties around the state are seeing. Another negative is that the county is going to fall short on the money it budgeted to receive in interest revenue since rates are at 0.75% compared with 2.75% from before.
The county also has not received any of its matching tourism dollars, according to Swan.
Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty said the Shared Services Committee also will be discussing savings at its meeting next week.
“We’re looking at where we can consolidate departments, or merge agencies where we feel there may or may not be duplication,” he said.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said in addition to a hiring freeze, departments should hold off on unnecessary travel unless it is absolutely necessary involving something having to do with COVID-19.
On the revenue side, Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said the county should adopt a local law requiring people who rent out rooms through Airbnb to pay a fee, of something like $25.
Merlino said local accommodations, like his bed-and-breakfast, are hurt because they are subject to the shutdown order.
“I’m closed. I can’t make any money. I can’t collect sales tax or occupancy tax, but these people are here every week. We see it,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
