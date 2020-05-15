Warren County identifies $5M worth of cuts in austerity budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials have put together an austerity budget detailing massive cuts in the wake of declining revenues.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the plan identifies about $5 million in potential reductions and savings. He would not share more at this time about the types of cuts.

“We don’t really want to put that all out to everybody until we have more information about where we’re going. We all see our sales tax declining fast, but we still haven’t gotten any indication as to what the amount of budget cuts from the state might be,” he said at Friday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the state's own revenue woes, Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said state aid could be reduced anywhere from 25% to 30%. That could mean another $4 million to $5 million hit to the county.

“By the end of this year, we’re going to need to do some cutting,” he said.