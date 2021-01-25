Warren County hotel room occupancy down 29% over previous year; Officials had feared worse drop

QUEENSBURY — Warren County hotel and motel occupancy was down about 29% in 2020 over the previous year, which pleased county officials who had braced for a bigger drop in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal was not to exceed a 50% decline for the entire year,” said county Tourism Director Joanne Conley at Monday’s meeting of the county's Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee.
Data from STR, formerly Smith Travel Research, a company that provides market data on the hotel industry, shows that 737,789 rooms were rented in 2020 compared with 1,034,734 in 2019.
The late summer and early fall seasons were stronger than expected, according to Conley. She said August room rentals were down 17% from 2019. They were down 10% for September and 12% for October.
The average daily room rate was nearly $158, which was actually a 3.2% increase.
“People were coming, and they were willing to spend a few extra dollars to visit us this summer,” she said.
In addition, Conley said there has been a 50% increase in short-term rentals. There were 100,058 rooms rented through websites such as Airnbnb, HomeAway and VRBO compared with 66,642 in 2019.
Conley said Warren County had these results while spending $500,000 on advertising, which is half of what it spent the previous year.
The number of instances of people visiting the county’s tourism website was up slightly, at 1.88 million, according to Conley.
The county has 30,000 followers on its Instagram page, she said. It is a largely female millennial audience. The county has 330,000 followers on its Facebook page and the demographics skew female with a split between millennials and baby boomers, she said.
Occupancy tax collections in 2020 are about $4.12 million, which is down from the $4.864 million in the previous year. Collection of occupancy tax will continue through March 31, according to Conley.
Conley said the 2021 goals are to safely and responsibly attract visitors to the region, highlight attractions throughout all of Warren County and collaborate and coordinate with community partners.
Among the major objectives are to update the visitLakeGeorge.com website. A request for proposals will be going out soon.
The county will do some promotion of the upcoming WinterFest in Lake George. The event will take place on weekends in February and will allow visitors to enjoy socially distanced outdoor events such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, winter “fat tire” mountain biking, along with local dining and other activities.
Conley said 462 passes have been sold so far. The overwhelming majority are from outside of the 518 area code, she said.
Warren County also launched an ice fishing challenge.
In May, they will start ramping up the promotions for July 4 and the overall summer season.
The county plans to purchase up to a $1 million worth of digital and broadcast media advertising. It has hired Workshop, formerly known as Ad Workshop, which made a presentation to the committee.
Kristy Mihill, the company’s director of paid media, said among the strategies is to purchase advertising on cable television on news programs.
“People are watching the news nonstop because of the pandemic,” he said.
Workshop also purchases ad time on “connected media,” such as streaming services and targeted ads on Google searches.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he would like more information about what other communities have done in terms of promoting tourism and how Warren County stacks up.
Last October, Wild suggested spending $3,500 to hire STR to research how other communities expanded their tourism season. The other supervisors declined to take action at that time and preferred to pull together existing available data.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the new chairperson of the committee, said that supervisors have been sent packets of reports that they have not had time to review.
He said he wanted to review them before taking the next step.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.