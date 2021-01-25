Warren County hotel room occupancy down 29% over previous year; Officials had feared worse drop

The number of instances of people visiting the county’s tourism website was up slightly, at 1.88 million, according to Conley.

The county has 30,000 followers on its Instagram page, she said. It is a largely female millennial audience. The county has 330,000 followers on its Facebook page and the demographics skew female with a split between millennials and baby boomers, she said.

Occupancy tax collections in 2020 are about $4.12 million, which is down from the $4.864 million in the previous year. Collection of occupancy tax will continue through March 31, according to Conley.

Conley said the 2021 goals are to safely and responsibly attract visitors to the region, highlight attractions throughout all of Warren County and collaborate and coordinate with community partners.

Among the major objectives are to update the visitLakeGeorge.com website. A request for proposals will be going out soon.

The county will do some promotion of the upcoming WinterFest in Lake George. The event will take place on weekends in February and will allow visitors to enjoy socially distanced outdoor events such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, winter “fat tire” mountain biking, along with local dining and other activities.