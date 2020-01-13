Warren County hopes to save money with new jail medical company

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think we should think about that. Our jail population is reducing by half," Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said as the county Board of Supervisors discussed the contract.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said the impact of a smaller jail population on the contract could be discussed later this year.

The county had contracted for jail medical services with Correctional Medical Care for seven years, but the company's record of complaints and legal issues in other counties had led to debates over the years about whether the county could find a better provider.

County supervisors had debated whether to re-up with Correctional Medical Care in December 2018, which led to then-Sheriff Bud York claiming that some Democratic supervisors were "playing politics" by trying to kill the contract at the last minute.

York and LaFarr analyzed proposals submitted by three companies before deciding to make the change, which was approved last month by the county Board of Supervisors.

LaFarr said he is working with community groups to add programs that could help inmates who have mental health problems get help while they are incarcerated.

"We know that many of the inmates who come in here struggle with a mental illness component," he said.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.