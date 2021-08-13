Warren County holds steady on population, while Washington County shrinks

Warren County’s population stayed steady over the last decade, while Washington County’s fell by about 3%, according to the latest census data.

Warren County had 65,707 residents in 2010 and 65,737 in 2020.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the county’s public information officer and the Planning Department did a good job getting out the message of how important it was to complete the census survey.

Still, Seeber said she believes the county had more population growth than what is showing up in the census.

Also not reflected is the migration of people north from New York City because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Seeber.

She said while the county traditionally has had a high population of seniors, she is seeing some younger residents as part of the mix.

“I think it shows that we are a very healthy, vibrant and attractive community to those who want to live here and move here,” she said.

EDC Warren County has made it a priority to entice people to relocate to the area.