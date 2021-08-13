Warren County holds steady on population, while Washington County shrinks

Warren County’s population stayed steady over the last decade, while Washington County’s fell by about 3%, according to the latest census data.
Warren County had 65,707 residents in 2010 and 65,737 in 2020.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the county’s public information officer and the Planning Department did a good job getting out the message of how important it was to complete the census survey.
Still, Seeber said she believes the county had more population growth than what is showing up in the census.
Also not reflected is the migration of people north from New York City because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Seeber.
She said while the county traditionally has had a high population of seniors, she is seeing some younger residents as part of the mix.
“I think it shows that we are a very healthy, vibrant and attractive community to those who want to live here and move here,” she said.
EDC Warren County has made it a priority to entice people to relocate to the area.
Sara Frankenfeld, a county planner who served as the point person for the census, said she expected to be flat or have a slight decline, so she is happy. She said there might have been a slight undercount, especially in the rural communities that did not receive their census surveys by mail.
Broken down by municipality, Horicon had the biggest growth percentagewise at 9.5%. That was followed by Queensbury with a 4.5% increase and Glens Falls with a 0.9% increase.
She said Warren County benefited from its neighboring county.
“My guess is that our population growth was at least in part due to housing affordability relative to Saratoga County, as well as our close proximity to Saratoga County, which saw substantial growth in population,” she said.
Saratoga County grew from 219,607 in 2010 to 235,509 in 2020. The county has seen substantial economic growth, such as with the GlobalFoundries chip manufacturing facility in Malta.
Frankenfeld said the jump in Horicon’s population surprised her and she did not know what the cause was.
Bolton had the largest percentage in population drop at 13.5%. The numbers are somewhat skewed because there are relatively few residents. Bolton’s population went from 2,326 to 2,021. Frankenfeld said she is not surprised with the decrease as people are moving out of rural areas.
Washington County
Laura Oswald, director of economic development for Washington County, said national trends show that people want to live in urban areas. She speculated that the county’s population drop from 63,216 to 61,302 over 10 years could be part of that.
Rural, remote counties have lost 3% to 5% in population.
Other issues, she said, include lack of infrastructure and job opportunities. The area has relied on farmers.
“They seem to be encouraging kids to diversify and do something different,” she said.
Oswald said the decline was a little more than officials had anticipated. They were predicting a drop of between 2% to 2.5%. They were basing their estimates on the last American Community Survey.
She said she looked forward to analyzing the town-specific data.
Saratoga County
Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz attributed Saratoga County’s population growth to low property taxes and business-friendly climate. There are companies such as GlobalFoundries, which has recently announced plans to expand, he noted.
The county also has great schools and a high quality-of-life with attractions such as the Saratoga Race Course, he said.
“It’s a destination for people to come in from outside the area,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
Population trends
Here is information about the population change from 2010 to 2020, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.
|County
|2010
|2020
|Change
|Warren
|65,707
|65,737
|0.05%
|Washington
|63,216
|61,302
|-3%
|Saratoga
|219,607
|235,509
|7.24%