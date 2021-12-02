Warren County hits new high in active COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 625 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is the highest number the county has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Services reported 62 new cases and 38 additional recoveries on Thursday. All of the new cases involve the public except for one that originated in a nursing home.

According to the county's report, there are 17 residents currently in the hospital, which is four more than Wednesday. Warren County continues to see an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 10.8% with average cases per day at 61.9.

Of the new cases reported, 18 involve fully vaccinated individuals, county officials said. A total of 69.6% of the population has received the full vaccination series.

There have been 1,457 breakthrough cases reported out of the 44,753 residents who have been fully vaccinated.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health Department reported a combined total of 109 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday and Wednesday, along with 122 new recoveries.

Hospitalizations have increased by one since the last report, with a total of 17 residents currently in the hospital.

Public Health was monitoring 283 active cases as of Wednesday, 13 fewer than the previous number.

The county reported 35,927 residents have been fully vaccinated, with 62.8% of the population having received at least one dose.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to rise. According to a news release, it is now at 12.1%, compared to 7.9% in the Capital Region as of Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.