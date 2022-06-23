Warren County Historical Society to host book launch for 'Stewards of the Water'

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society will host a book launch for "Stewards of the Water: Protecting Lake George" on July 16.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the society's headquarters at 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury.

Compiled by the Assembly Point Water Quality Coalition with chapters written by several prominent area authors, "Stewards of the Water" is a history of water conservation efforts on Lake George, encompassing the early 20th century activist efforts of Stoddard, Apperson, Langmuir, and Loines as well as modern day stewards such as the Fund for Lake George, the Lake George Waterkeeper, Lake George Park Commission, Lake George Land Conservancy, and local municipalities.

Well-known local artist Tom Ryan of Queensbury painted original watercolors for each of the book’s 10 chapters. Some of his original works will be on display, along with prints, at the event.

Historians, authors and contributors of the chapters, including WCHS Director Teri Podnorszki Rogers and Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough, will also be on hand to sign copies of the book, which is $20.

A portion of the proceeds of the book will go to Lake George water conservation efforts.

"Stewards of the Water," developed and edited by Lorraine Ruffing, is part of a series disseminated by the Lake George Historical Association titled "Called by the Water," created by Lisa Adamson.

The WCHS offers a museum and exhibits, historical programs, a resource center, book and gift shop, historical and genealogical research services, archives and collections, a student internship program, historic preservation advocacy, and is currently expanding into an adjacent house to create the Joseph Warren Center for History and Leadership.

