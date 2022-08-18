Warren County Historical Society names Don Rittner as executive director

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society has named Don Rittner as its new executive director, effective Sept. 1.

Rittner has more than 40 years of experience in the history field as a historian, archaeologist, educator and author in the Capital Region.

He has been the director of several historic and environmental nonprofit organizations, and he has written over 50 books. He has taught at the college level, has produced several history documentaries and has extensive experience in the development of mobile history exhibits.

Rittner will replace the retiring Teri Rogers, who has served as the society’s director since 2017 and oversaw the creation of its museum.

“Don is a very experienced historian, and we are excited to have him join us as we proceed with our expansion to create the Joseph Warren Center for History and Leadership," WCHS President Stan Cianfarano said in a news release. "He brings an array of skills that will be of great benefit to the society. His connections in the history world throughout New York state will broaden our ability to preserve and promote the history and heritage of Warren County.”

Rittner, in the news release, said he is eager to begin his role as executive director.

“I’m very excited about helping to bring the history of Warren County to a worldwide audience and fortunate to get to work with an organization that has so many wonderful people working toward this goal. Promoting local history is an economic engine that many communities have not taken advantage of. We will be different," Rittner said. "Warren County has played a major role in the development not only of upstate New York, but many of its citizens were instrumental in helping to shape the American experience."

A farewell party for Rogers is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historical society's building at 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury.

Current exhibitions at the historical society are “Warren County 360: Celebrating Place and People,” “Dr. Joseph Warren – With Pen and Sword: The Founding Father Who Inspired Our Fight for Liberty,” and “Off-Season: Motel Signs Along Routes 9 and 9N.”

The Warren County Historical Society is a nonprofit tax-exempt organization chartered in 1997 by the New York State Education Department and is staffed by volunteers who work under the direction of an executive director.

The WCHS offers a museum and displays, historical programs, a resource center, a book and gift shop, historical and genealogical research and archives and collections. It also publishes local history books and a quarterly newsletter, oversees a student internship program, advocates for historic preservation and is currently expanding to create the Joseph Warren Center for History and Leadership.

The organization is funded by memberships, funding from Warren County and the town of Queensbury, various grants, donations and fundraisers. It is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.