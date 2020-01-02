Warren County Historical Society holding annual meeting

LAKE GEORGE — The Warren County Historical Society will be holding its annual meeting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 in the the Holiday Inn of Lake George.

The meeting will begin with lunch, followed by a short business meeting in which the 2020 budget will be presented and slate of officers and new trustees will be brought to a vote.

The guest speaker will be Saratoga Springs artist Anne Diggory, who will offer an original presentation, “Painting Warren County,” in which she will discuss the role of regional landscape in her work.

Tickets are $26; cash, check, or credit cards are accepted. Please call the society at 518–743–0734 or email at mail@wcnyhs.org to make a reservation by Jan. 15.

The mission of the Warren County Historical Society is to promote the history and heritage of Warren County and its environs by supporting research and preservation efforts and encouraging public participation.

The society offers a museum and exhibits, a resource library, collections and archives, historical programs, research and genealogy and a book shop at its headquarters on 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury.

It is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

