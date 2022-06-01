Warren County Historical Society director to retire

QUEENSBURY — After five years as executive director of the Warren County Historical Society, Teri Podnorszki Rogers is retiring.

“It’s just time to reorder my priorities in my life,” Rogers said. “I think every person that retires probably says something like that.”

Rogers, a historian and author, plans to stay on as a volunteer.

“The past five years have been a real transformation for me after coming back home to Glens Falls, where I was born and raised, after being away, living in Saratoga County for 27 years,” Rogers said.

Rogers has been a member of the Warren County Historical Society since the group began in 1997. She took on the role of executive director in August 2017.

“We’ve had a crazy, busy five years here,” said Rogers. “I’m so proud of everything that we’ve done as a team.”

When Rogers applied for the position of executive director in 2017, she learned that the society wanted her to create a museum space at the Gurney Lane headquarters.

That mission was accomplished, and the first museum exhibit, “Warren County 360: Celebrating Place and People,” told the story of the evolution of Warren County using cultural geography.

“That is something I am most proud of,” Rogers said.

Now the museum is expanding to the next-door building to create the Joseph Warren Center for History and Leadership. The society will also oversee the construction of a new building, which will be used as an education center.

“What better place to build a national historic site about Joseph Warren than right here at Exit 20, across from the county seat, which is named in honor of Joseph Warren?” she said.

The society thrived and learned to be flexible during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers said.

“We were called upon to not only do things the same way we were doing them, but to offer things virtually,” she said.

In addition, a random lightning strike in late May 2020 knocked out all the computers at the historical society. Rogers and Thomas Lynch, collections manager, have been digitizing the society’s collections as part of the disaster preparedness plan.

“God forbid something should happen to our building and we did lose everything in a fire,” she said, “knowing we have it digitized, at least we know we’ve saved the history.”

Under Rogers’ leadership, the society’s motto also changed from “Holding onto heritage” to “Where history meets the future” under Rogers’ stewardship.

“People think about historians as people who are always looking back to the past, and that’s important and that’s what we do, we interpret the past. That’s why we have value," she said. "But we do that because we want to help our community live a better future.”

Rogers plans to spend her retirement with her husband, Mark, their six children, six grandchildren — and one more grandchild on the way. She will stay on as a volunteer and oversee the transition to a new executive director.

Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano, who is also the society’s co-president, said Rogers managed to bring the society into the limelight and shine a light on the many programs offered. The society revamped its research center, joined the chamber of commerce and is currently updating its bookstore.

“We’ve had a number of executive directors,” Cianfarano said, “and Teri by far as set the bar high for us.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.