Warren County hires new fire coordinator

QUEENSBURY — Ralph Bartlett has been announced as the new fire coordinator for Warren County.

Bartlett, who is a retired sergeant for the Warren County Sheriff's Office and a former Chestertown fire chief, started in his new position late last month, according to a news release sent from Warren County.

He has been involved with the fire service in Warren County for 35 years. Bartlett currently serves as a New York state fire instructor and captain with the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department.

He said that he was honored that the Department of Emergency Services choose him to fill the position.

"Warren County has a contingent of well-run fire companies whose members work hard to make sure their communities are protected, and my job is to assist them however I can," Bartlett said in a news release.

Bartlett serves as an administrator of the Warren County mutual aid plan for fire calls, acts as a regional fire administrator under the New York State Fire Administrator's Office in times when the statewide Fire Mobilization Plan is activated and manages the state outreach fire training program in his new role with the county.

He will serve on the Warren County Fire Advisory Board as well.

Bartlett will report to Ann Marie Mason, the county's director of emergency services. She was thrilled with the hire, and said that he will work with fire companies in Warren County to make sure they have the resources they need.

"Between his years in the fire service and the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Ralph is well-known and well-respected around Warren County," Mason said in a news release.

The county's three deputy fire coordinators Scott Combs, Chip Mellon and Ted Little will assist Bartlett. Glens Falls Fire Chief Jamie Schrammel, who is the county's hazardous materials coordinator, will also provide assistance.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

