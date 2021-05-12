Warren County hires new airport manager

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mapp said he would always be committed to what he referred the three “Rs” of aviation — safety, security and service.

“One of my directives is to allow the airport to be a self-sustaining as possible, so we don’t drain the resources of the community,” he said.

Mapp is looking forward to overseeing local projects, including the new solar farm. Nexamp Solar is leasing 50 acres of property at Warren County to install a 6.5-megawatt solar array.

“I think that’s a very exciting project — not only as a source of clean, renewable energy, but a source of income for the airport,” he said.

The airport has seen construction of four new hangars in recent years and work on a new snow removal equipment storage building is under way.

Mapp said he hoped to end his career here.

He and his wife have a 9-year-old child. Mapp is working on obtaining a pilot’s license and hopes to complete his training in Warren County.

Mapp replaces Don DeGraw, who took a job at an airport in Florida earlier this year.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the county is excited to have a manager with Mapp’s experience and energy.

“We are very optimistic about the future of our fine airport and its ability to aid our business community, and we believe Robin will play a big role in the success we see on the horizon at Warren County airport,” she said in a news release.

