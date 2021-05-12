Warren County hires new airport manager

QUEENSBURY — Robin Mapp, new manager of the Warren County airport, comes to the position from Barbados by way of Portland, Oregon and Aspen, Colorado.
Mapp, who started in late April, previously served as airport operations security coordinator at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado.
Mapp said he was attracted to this position because he wanted to move up to a managerial role at a smaller airport. Mapp, who described himself as a people person, said Warren County is a great community with “gorgeous” weather very similar to Colorado.
“It is an absolutely great fit. I believe as an airport manager, you’re exposed to a variety of different elements of the aviation community,” he said.
Mapp said he first got interested in aviation when he lived in Barbados and his family used to have picnics at a nearby light airplane club. Other members of his family also have ties to the industry as mechanics and pilots.
“Most aviation enthusiasts kind of agree you fall in love from an early age and take it from there,” he said.
Mapp worked as an airport services concierge, ramp agent, passenger service agent, gate lead and assistant duty manager at Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados, according to a news release.
He moved to the United States in 2019 when he got married to his wife, who is originally from the West Coast. He got a job at an airport in Portland, Oregon, before moving on to the position in Colorado.
Mapp said he would always be committed to what he referred the three “Rs” of aviation — safety, security and service.
“One of my directives is to allow the airport to be a self-sustaining as possible, so we don’t drain the resources of the community,” he said.
Mapp is looking forward to overseeing local projects, including the new solar farm. Nexamp Solar is leasing 50 acres of property at Warren County to install a 6.5-megawatt solar array.
“I think that’s a very exciting project — not only as a source of clean, renewable energy, but a source of income for the airport,” he said.
The airport has seen construction of four new hangars in recent years and work on a new snow removal equipment storage building is under way.
Mapp said he hoped to end his career here.
He and his wife have a 9-year-old child. Mapp is working on obtaining a pilot’s license and hopes to complete his training in Warren County.
Mapp replaces Don DeGraw, who took a job at an airport in Florida earlier this year.
Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the county is excited to have a manager with Mapp’s experience and energy.
“We are very optimistic about the future of our fine airport and its ability to aid our business community, and we believe Robin will play a big role in the success we see on the horizon at Warren County airport,” she said in a news release.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.