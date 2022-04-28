Warren County: Highest single-day total of COVID cases since January

Warren County Health Services reported 80 new cases of COVID on Thursday, 38 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

This is the highest single-day count of COVID cases in Warren County since Jan. 30, when 84 cases were reported.

Warren County Health Services said that since there has been a consistent increase in infections and hospitalizations, those with COVID symptoms are asked to stay home, take a test and monitor symptoms.

There are nine county residents hospitalized, three more than Wednesday's report, Warren County Health Services said.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 8%.

There have been 290 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to Health Services.

Washington County

Washington County reported 91 active COVID cases, with five hospitalized, as of last Friday, April 22.

Out of 303 administered tests, there were 44 positive COVID cases in the county, as of Thursday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Washington County is 8.7%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

There were 149 positive COVID cases out of 1,049 administered tests in Saratoga County, as of Thursday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Saratoga County is 14.8%.

There are currently 17 county residents who are hospitalized, according to Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 14 new COVID patients admitted into hospitals throughout the Capital Region on Thursday, bringing the total amount of COVID patients in the region to 139, according to Warren County Health Services.

There were 619 new COVID cases out of 6,254 administered tests in the Capital Region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 12.2%, while that rate, statewide, is 6.9%, which is slightly more than the nationwide rate of 5.3%, as according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state data.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

