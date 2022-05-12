Warren County: Highest single-day COVID count since January

Warren County Health Services reported a total of 102 new COVID cases on Thursday, 44 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

This is the highest number of cases reported in a day since Jan. 28, when 111 were reported.

There have been a total of 392 new COVID cases over the last five days in the county, according to Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 11.1%, according to Health Services.

According to state data, there have been 93 students in the last seven days, as of Wednesday, in the county to have been reported sick with COVID.

There have been 19 teachers in the last seven days to have been reported sick with COVID, according to state data.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 22 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Out of 432 administered tests, 52 tested positive for COVID as of Thursday, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 11.5%, according to state data.

Students in grades 7-12 at Whitehall will attend school remotely on Friday due to an increase COVID infections and a critical shortage of teachers and substitute teachers, according to a news release.

Students will log into Google classroom and Google Meet and follow their normal schedule, the news release said. The school anticipates all students returning to in-person classes on Monday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 14 teachers in Washington County who have been reported sick with COVID, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide

There are currently 185 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Thursday, which is 10 fewer than Wednesday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 12.3%, while statewide, it is 7.2%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.