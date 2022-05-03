Warren County: High COVID rates due to subvariant of omicron

Warren County Health Services said Tuesday that the high rates of COVID infections throughout the Capital Region are believed to be the result of a more transmissible subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Most Capital Region counties, including Warren, Washington and Saratoga, now have a "high" community level of COVID-19.

Warren County Health Services reported 56 new COVID cases on Tuesday, 12 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There are now six county residents hospitalized from COVID, one less than Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, there is one resident in the county who is critically ill with COVID.

There have been 342 new cases in Warren County over the last five days, Health Services said.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.4%.

Health Services posted a list of recommended actions for people when they are in public, to try and prevent infection.

Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if exhibiting symptoms.

If a person is at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated public spaces and stay 6 feet away from those outside of your household.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 15 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday, when officials reported 145 active COVID cases, and five county residents hospitalized.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 23 positive cases out of 152 administered tests in the county, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9%.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported that 58.4% of Saratoga County's population is fully vaccinated, including a vaccine booster shot.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 14.8% according to Health Services.

There have been 800 positive COVID tests in the last seven days.

Capital Region/statewide

There are currently 147 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, four fewer than Monday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

As of Tuesday, 374 residents throughout the region tested positive out of 3,835 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the Capital Region is 10.2%, according to state data.

That rate statewide, is 6.8%.

Nationwide

The seven-day rolling average number of daily new cases nationwide is 53,133, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This number increased by 25.2%, as of April 27, from the previous seven-day average of 42,427, according to the CDC.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

