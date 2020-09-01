Warren County helping out at The Landing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warren County Health Services is working with The Landing to contain “any potential COVID outbreak,” after two employees tested positive, but that process might not go smoothly.

A spokesman for The Landing denied that any employees had tested positive.

Spokesman Justin Wray insisted that the tests were actually “inconclusive” and that the employees were retested and tested negative. He was worried, he said, about public perception of the assisted living facility if the public thought two workers were actually positive.

The tests were not processed quickly at a lab and The Landing did not find out about the results for seven days — during which time both employees continued to work. They did not have symptoms.

But while asymptomatic, they could have been contagious.

Now Health Services is working with The Landing to see if residents or workers have caught the virus from the two employees.

“Warren County Health Services is offering testing and resources to this facility to ensure that any potential COVID outbreak is controlled as quickly as possible. We cannot comment, as of right now, on who has been tested,” county spokesman Don Lehman said.