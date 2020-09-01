Warren County helping out at The Landing

Warren County Health Services is working with The Landing to contain “any potential COVID outbreak,” after two employees tested positive, but that process might not go smoothly.
A spokesman for The Landing denied that any employees had tested positive.
Spokesman Justin Wray insisted that the tests were actually “inconclusive” and that the employees were retested and tested negative. He was worried, he said, about public perception of the assisted living facility if the public thought two workers were actually positive.
The tests were not processed quickly at a lab and The Landing did not find out about the results for seven days — during which time both employees continued to work. They did not have symptoms.
But while asymptomatic, they could have been contagious.
Now Health Services is working with The Landing to see if residents or workers have caught the virus from the two employees.
“Warren County Health Services is offering testing and resources to this facility to ensure that any potential COVID outbreak is controlled as quickly as possible. We cannot comment, as of right now, on who has been tested,” county spokesman Don Lehman said.
Health Services has not confirmed the name of the facility, but The Landing employees confirmed it.
After The Landing insisted that the tests were actually “inconclusive,” Health Services specified that the only people listed on the daily report as testing positive are those who actually test positive. Those who get an inconclusive test result, which does happen occasionally, are retested
One employee was “deemed recovered” by Warren County Health Services on Monday because that person’s test had been delayed for so long. The other employee, whose test results were also delayed, is quarantined until Sept. 4.
In Essex County, the virus is continuing to spread in the community after an outbreak at Essex Center, a nursing home.
On Tuesday, two people in the community tested positive despite having no direct contact with a worker or resident at Essex Center. Three close contacts of employees also tested positive. In addition, the Essex County Department of Health corrected its number of Essex Center residents who were sick: one person had inadvertently been left out of previous counts, but was not a new case.
Also on Tuesday, two more states were added to the list of states from which travelers must quarantine for 14 days.
Alaska and Montana were added to the list, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. Both states have “significant community spread” of coronavirus, defined as a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a 10% positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
The full list includes 30 states, plus Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The list is: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.
This week, Vermont announced travel restrictions for any Vermonter who travels to Essex or Hamilton counties to quarantine when they return home. Those traveling from Essex or Hamilton counties into Vermont are required to either quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, or quarantine at home for seven days and test negative for COVID-19 prior to traveling.
New York State's infection rate has been below 1% for 25 days in a row, even as the number of tests per day has begun to go down with colleges in session. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is at its lowest since the crisis began, with 109 people in ICUs throughout the state.
"As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York's travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation," Cuomo said. "Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that's why it's so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance. Everyone stay safe and be New York Tough, and we will get through this together."
Tuesday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Six people are still ill, all mildly, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Three people are still sick and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two people tested positive, for a total of 881 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 840 recoveries. There are 24 people still sick, and no one is hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one Moreau resident and two Wilton residents are still sick.
- Essex County reported 46 residents had tested positive since the outbreak began, six of whom have died and three of whom are currently hospitalized. Of the 30 staff who tested positive, 14 have now recovered. There are 12 people now sick who were in close contact with a worker. One has now recovered. There are currently 27 people sick in the county, in addition to the Essex Center residents. The county does not track recoveries among the nursing home residents, but does track their deaths.
- The Capital Region reported 33 new cases Monday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.3%, above the 1% goal to control the virus. The region inched over 1% because three counties were over 1%, pushing up the average. Albany County had 16 new cases, a 1.9% positive test rate. Schenectady County had eight new cases, a 1.8% positive test rate. Greene County had two new cases, a 1.4% positive test rate.
- Statewide, 754 people tested positive Monday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a 0.98% positive test rate. There were 432 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and three people died.
- Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported no coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported one.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise contributed to this report.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
