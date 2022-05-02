Warren County Health Services will reach out to reported positive COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported a total of 212 new COVID cases over the span of three days: Monday, 67; Sunday, 70; Saturday, 75.

It was reported that 80 of these new cases stemmed from at-home test results.

Warren County Health Services has begun a new initiative to provide initial outreach to COVID cases reported by labs or those who report positive home tests.

Warren County's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 9.2%, which is indicative of the rate steadily increasing over the last few weeks.

In light of this, Health Services Director Ginelle Jones stated in a report on Monday: "Warren County's test positivity rate is over 9% as of today and I encourage mask use while inside and unable to distance from others to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable to COVID infection."

Anyone who has questions can call 518-761-6580.

There have been 309 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to Health Services.

There are currently seven county residents who are hospitalized from COVID, Health Services said.

Glens Falls Hospital has 13 COVID patients in-house, with two in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

There were 22 new COVID cases out of 206 administered tests as of Monday in Washington County, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 8.7%.

Saratoga County

In the last seven days, there have been a total of 800 new COVID cases in Saratoga County, according to the county's Department of Public Health Services.

There are currently 29 county residents who are hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Saratoga County is 14.8%.

There are currently 520 active cases in the county, Health Services reported.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 151 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Monday, five more than Sunday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

There were 343 positive cases out of 3,042 administered tests in the Capital Region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 10.6%, while statewide, that rate is 6.8%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0