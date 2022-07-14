Warren County Health Services urges COVID-19 precautions as infections increase

Warren County Health Services is recommending that residents take heightened precautions against COVID-19 as recent metrics show increases in infections as a new variant of the virus takes hold locally and nationally.

Health Services recorded 42 new resident COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily figure since June 3, according to a Warren County news release.

Health Services also received results Wednesday from the July 11 wastewater sampling at the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant that showed the highest presence of COVID-19 in a sample from that location since early May.

The omicron BA.5 subvariant is believed to be fueling the recent increase in infections, officials said in the news release.

“We are seeing more people getting sick, and we know with home tests becoming more prevalent, our data is incomplete. With a new variant spreading, we recommend wearing a mask in indoor public places and taking a COVID-19 test and staying home if you have any symptoms of illness, said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services director. "Keep up to date with vaccinations, including a COVID-19 booster, when you are eligible.”

A limited number of COVID-19 home test kits are available for free at Warren County Municipal Center’s DMV office entrance while supplies last. Home test kits are also available for sale at pharmacies and grocery stores.

Warren County Health Services will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on July 26. Details and registration links, as well as other Warren County COVID-related resources, can be found at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.