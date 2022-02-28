Warren County Health Services speaks on new mask guidelines

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said Monday that the county will follow the new CDC and state guidelines when it comes to enforcing masks in schools.

“Warren County Health Services will not enact a mask mandate for schools or day care facilities in Warren County when New York state's mask or face-covering mandate expires on Wednesday, March 2," she said in a news release. "However, as COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community, we believe that those who feel they should wear a mask to protect themselves or a vulnerable friend or loved one should continue to do so."

Jones asked county residents to continue to practice "common-sense protocols" like staying home if they are ill.

The county on Monday reported a total of 32 new COVID cases from the past two days. The report stated 17 news cases were identified on Sunday and 15 added on Monday.

Warren County has recorded 88 new cases over the past five days.

Two more individuals have been admitted to the hospital since the last report, making the total now eight, with five of them vaccinated against COVID.

Glens Falls Hospital had only 12 COVID patients on Monday morning, with none in the ICU, spokesman Ray Agnew said.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has fallen to 4.6%.

Warren County is giving away free at-home test kits at tjhe Warren County Municipal Center’s DMV and Human Services building entrances, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tests are available on a first come, first served basis.

Test kits remain available in Warren County town halls and Glens Falls City Hall for free distribution, as well as most Stewart's Shops in Warren County, with the exceptions the Glen Street and Broad Street stores because of traffic concerns.

Washington County

According to New York state data on Monday, eight positive COVID cases were identified in Washington County on Sunday out of the 129 test results reported.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4.5%.

Saratoga County

On Monday, the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 153 active COVID cases, with 325 positive tests confirmed in the past seven days.

The county currently has 15 residents in the hospital, with eight of them being unvaccinated.

The transmission level for Saratoga County is now considered low by CDC standards.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 3.7% on Monday, the county's website indicated.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

