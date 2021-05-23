 Skip to main content
Warren County Health Services reports five new COVID-19 cases
Warren County Health Services reports five new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services reported five new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with five additional recoveries.

Four individuals are hospitalized, unchanged from Saturday. One is critically ill and three are moderately ill.

Health Services staff were monitoring 46 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, with 42 of these cases involving mild illness.

As vaccination rates increase, Warren County’s active case figure is 61% lower than it was a month ago, officials said in a news release.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved members of the community.

Warren County Health Services say they continue to regularly see cases related to workplace exposures, and officials ask that COVID precautions be observed in the workplace, particularly among the unvaccinated. Do not go to work if feeling ill.

Warren County has had 15 fully vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19, all with mild illness, out of 34,183 fully vaccinated residents.

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to offer walk-in availability of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID vaccines as of Sunday. Those 12 and up can receive Pfizer vaccine, 18-and-up Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments at the site can still be scheduled, and walk-ins will be allowed on a first come, first served basis at New York state vaccination sites between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week. Check for and book appointments at New York state sites here: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Warren County Health Services’ vaccination team will hold vaccination clinics Monday in Glens Falls, North Warren, Bolton and Hadley-Luzerne school districts for first and second doses for 12- to 17-year-olds.

