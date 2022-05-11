Warren County Health Services reports 61 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services reported 61 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

There are now three fewer Warren County residents who are hospitalized from COVID compare to Tuesday's report, bringing the total amount of those hospitalized to eight.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 10.4%, according to Health Services.

There have been 374 new COVID cases in the county over the last five days, according to Health Services.

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall will be closed until at least May 15 because of sewer line issues, Health Services said.

The next Warren County Health Services COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at the county's Human Services Building, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is now open, and can be done online here: https://bit.ly/3mu4n4D.

Those with questions can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 17 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

There have been 40 new COVID cases out of 288 administered tests in Washington County, according to the most recent state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 10.9%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Saratoga County, according to state data, is 14.3%.

There are currently 39 who are hospitalized in Saratoga County, according to the county's Department of Public Health Services.

According to Health Services, the volume of county residents hospitalized is higher than statewide hospitalizations and in the region.

Capital Region/statewide

There are still 195 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Wednesday, according to Warren County Health Services.

Out of 4,300 administered tests throughout the region, 635 tested positive for COVID in the region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 12.4%, while statewide, it is 7.2%, according to state data.

Statewide, 10,087 tested positive for COVID out of 109,960 administered tests, according to state data.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0