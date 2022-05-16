Warren County Health Services report 127 new COVID cases over two days

Warren County Health Services reported 127 new COVID cases over the span of two days.

On Monday there were 55, and Sunday there were 72.

Out of the 127 new cases, 44 stemmed from at-home test results.

Health Services' next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Registration is open and can be done on Warren County Health Services website.

The New York state mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall has reopened.

There are currently 10 county residents who are hospitalized from COVID, three more than Friday's report.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.8%, according to Health Services.

There have been 417 new COVID cases over the last five days in Warren County.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 27 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

As of Monday, there have been 33 new COVID cases out of 232 administered tests in the county, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Washington County is 12.6%.

Saratoga County

There have been 975 new COVID cases in the last seven days, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

There are currently 517 active COVID cases, and 35 who are currently hospitalized, according to Health Services.

State data shows that as of Monday, there were 108 new COVID cases out of 752 administered tests in Saratoga County.

Elsewhere

There are 206 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County Health Services.

The Capital Region's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 12.4%, while statewide, that rate is 7.3%, according to state data.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.