Warren County Health Services readies for second COVID booster shots this week

Warren County Health Services officials said they anticipate being able to administer second COVID vaccine booster doses to those who are eligible later this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those who are 50 and older as well as the immunocompromised get the second booster dose.

Warren County currently has the highest seven-day rolling infection rate in the Capital Region, at 4.1%.

There have been 82 new cases of COVID confirmed over the last three days: 23 on Monday, 26 on Sunday and 33 on Saturday.

A total of 34 of these new cases stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 119 new cases over the last five days in the county, officials said.

There are currently four county residents who are hospitalized.

Glens Falls Hospital has nine COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew said.

Washington County

Washington County last updated their COVID data on Friday, at which point there were 41 active cases of COVID in the county, with two residents hospitalized.

Eleven tested positive for COVID out of 279 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.8%.

Saratoga County

There are 92 active COVID cases in the county, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.5%.

There are 10 in the county currently hospitalized.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 47 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

As of Monday morning, 162 tested positive for COVID out of 4,111 administered tests.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 3.9%.

Meanwhile, for the state, that rate is 2.9%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

