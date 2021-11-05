Warren County health officials sound alarm over people going to work while sick

Warren County Health Services on Friday reminded the public to stay home if sick, as health officials are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 47 new infections and 30 recoveries. The active caseload stands at 317.

Eleven people are hospitalized, which is two more than Thursday. One person is in critical condition and the remaining 10 patients were considered moderately ill. The rest of the patients have mild illness, according to Health Services.

One person is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 29 COVID-related hospitalizations, including six patients in the intensive care unit. Seven people are out of isolation.

Two new Warren County cases occurred in a nursing home and the rest was community spread. Nine involved people on school campuses.

This included four at Queensbury, two at Glens Falls, two at Abraham Wing and one in Warrensburg, according to the state database. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The seven-day virus positivity rate is 5.2%.

The rise in community spread is concerning for health officials.

“We are seeing a significant surge in cases in recent days, and many of them seem to spread from people having close contact with co-workers and others without taking precautions, and people not staying home when they are sick,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a news release. “If you are sick, stay home until you can get a COVID-19 test. If you are going to gather with others, expect that COVID-19 will be present. Please wear a mask when around others who aren’t from your household.”

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 69%. A total of 73.2% of residents have received at least one dose.

Vaccines are available at local pharmacies, and Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies.

Friday, Nov. 12, Johnsburg Central School, Pfizer booster doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Warren County Municipal Center, time and vaccines to be determined.

Registration for booster clinics is required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/.

Those with questions about eligibility for boosters can also call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Washington County

Washington County has not sent out an updated report. However, the statewide report lists that 45 cases were added on Thursday. The seven-day positivity average is 7.6%.

The state also reported the death of a Washington County resident on Tuesday, but local officials have not confirmed that or provided information about it.

Schools are being hit with cases. Eight were added in Whitehall on Wednesday and 17 in the last seven days. Hudson Falls has had 23 in the last week, according to the state database. Fort Ann has had eight, Greenwich and Granville and Salem have had three each. Hartford has had two.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 57.8%, and 61% of people have gotten at least one dose.

The county has the following upcoming clinics:

Wednesday, Granville Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters are available.

Saturday, Nov. 13, Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., booster event only.

Thursday, Nov. 18, Argyle Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters available.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County reported that it is dealing with 517 active cases. The seven-day positivity rate is 3.7%.

There are 26 people in the hospital.

The South Glens Falls Central School District has had seven COVID cases in the last seven days and Schuylerville had eight during that same time period. Corinth Central School added two on Thursday.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 67.5%, and 72.2% have received at least one dose.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the creation of a new website, clinical guidance and resources for the state’s campaign to vaccinate children ages 5 through 11.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for young children provides one-third of the dosage than is given to adolescents and adults. In trials, it was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children in that age group, according to a news release.

People seeking appointments for children are encouraged to contact their pediatrician, family physician or county health departments. In addition, people can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

The state has launched a web page dedicated to providing information about the children’s vaccination campaign at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccines-children-and-adolescents.

"This is the moment all of us have been waiting for, the opportunity to protect more of our children from this dangerous virus," Hochul said in a news release. "As we head into the holiday season, I urge all parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians and family physicians to get their 5-11 year-olds vaccinated against COVID-19. We finally have this vaccine available to help keep our children, as well as our loved ones, safe and healthy, and it is critical that we take advantage of it."

Statewide, 4,775 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.52%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.37%.

There are 74,268 people in the hospital. A total of 32 people died on Thursday.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.