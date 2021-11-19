Warren County health officials encourage at-home COVID tests before holiday gatherings

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Health Services is encouraging residents to consider using home COVID-19 testing kits before attending indoor residential events such as a Thanksgiving dinner or holiday party.

Home testing can help find asymptomatic or mild infections that might not be initially evident, they said in a news release.

The home testing kits are available at many local pharmacies and cost about $25 for two tests in a kit. They use a nasal swab to get a sample that will yield test results in minutes.

People who get a positive test for COVID-19 should report those results to their physician and Warren County Health Services as soon as possible, officials stated.

Community transmission of COVID-19 is significantly higher heading into the holidays this year than in 2020 as the delta variant continues to drive infections.

Warren County’s active case numbers reached pandemic highs as of Thursday. Hospitalizations were near record level as well.

While vaccinations have helped lower hospitalization rates and fatalities, infections continue to occur at a high level as colder weather results in people moving indoors for socialization.

“Getting a COVID-19 test before a gathering will provide some peace of mind that you are keeping your loved ones, particularly those who are most vulnerable, safe when you are getting together,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a news release. “We are finding many people are not aware that these tests are readily available. They can be a good tool to help us try to keep COVID-19 in check for the holidays.”

Dr. William Borgos, Warren County Public Health medical director, said the high rates of COVID in the community are putting an enormous strain on the primary care, urgent care and hospital systems.

“Vaccination, use of rapid tests, staying home when sick, and indoor mask-wearing are meant to reduce risk of infection. The more we individually and collectively reduce risk, the more we can continue to participate in the activities that are important to us,” he said in a news release.

Other recommendations for people attending or hosting indoor gatherings are to stay home if feeling any symptoms of illness; use hand sanitizer or wash hands before eating or drinking; open windows for extra ventilation, or consider an outdoor gathering if weather cooperates; and follow guidelines such as use of masks or face coverings in public settings.

