Warren County Head Start receives a $1.52 million grant

GLENS FALLS — Warren County Head Start has received a $1.52 million grant from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will support childhood education and development services in the greater Glens Falls and Warren County community, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

The program is designed to promote school readiness for low-income children. Federal grants are awarded directly to public agencies, private nonprofit and for-profit organizations, tribal governments and school systems for operating Head Start programs in local communities.

“The Head Start program is crucial for early childhood development and it is crucial that we continue to provide resources to support them,” Stefanik said in a news release.

