Warren County has two more positive COVID-19 tests; Saratoga County cases jump

QUEENSBURY — Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases to 10.

Warren County Public Health Services has identified and quarantined the people with exposure to the new cases. Three of the 10 people have fully recovered and others are getting medical attention.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said he was not able to say if the two new cases were people already admitted to the hospital or front-line response workers such as health care personnel. Those are the only people getting tested now since drive-up testing has been suspended because of the scarcity of test kits.

Warren County health officials have also decided that they will be releasing two pieces of data going forward to update people on the situation — the number of verified positive cases and the number of recoveries.

“Positive tests and recoveries are the only unambiguous and unimpeachable metrics local health departments can use to safely draw conclusions,” Moore said in a news release.

In addition, county officials have received clarification from Gov. Andrew Cuomo about which businesses can remain open.