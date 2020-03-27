Warren County has two more positive COVID-19 tests; Saratoga County cases jump

QUEENSBURY — Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases to 10.
Warren County Public Health Services has identified and quarantined the people with exposure to the new cases. Three of the 10 people have fully recovered and others are getting medical attention.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said he was not able to say if the two new cases were people already admitted to the hospital or front-line response workers such as health care personnel. Those are the only people getting tested now since drive-up testing has been suspended because of the scarcity of test kits.
Warren County health officials have also decided that they will be releasing two pieces of data going forward to update people on the situation — the number of verified positive cases and the number of recoveries.
“Positive tests and recoveries are the only unambiguous and unimpeachable metrics local health departments can use to safely draw conclusions,” Moore said in a news release.
In addition, county officials have received clarification from Gov. Andrew Cuomo about which businesses can remain open.
Cuomo issued an executive order Friday night that says failure to abide by a prior order on business closures and social distancing will be considered a building code violation. Code enforcement officials and fire marshals can issue appearance tickets, notices of violation, orders to remedy and even "do not occupy" orders to businesses found in violation, according to a news release.
Police officers are also authorized to remove people from businesses found in violation or take action against congregations.
Moore said there are rumors of establishments not complying with the shutdown order.
“The Sheriff’s Office has been making the rounds to make sure it’s not happening. If we see any violations, we’ll act accordingly,” he said.
Warren County Public Health Services continues to request that seasonal homeowners who came to the county in recent days self-quarantine for 14 days and contact the agency at 518-761-6580 to go over resources for assistance and local protocols.
To stay informed on Warren County COVID updates, go to www.warrencountyny.gov/covid. A signup option for a Warren County COVID email newsletter is available on that website. Updates are also available at Warren County's new Facebook page.
Washington County reported one new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of nine. There are 97 persons under investigation, according to the county website.
Saratoga County’s cases have increased from 93 to 110. There are 11 people hospitalized, which is up from 10 on Friday.
Saratoga County officials stressed that the number of confirmed cases does not accurately reflect the number of instances in the community. They stressed that people take precautions to protect themselves.
“It has been reported that people are still congregating outdoors, at parks and golf courses,” said Saratoga County Director of Public Health Cathi Duncan in a news release. “Social distancing cannot be practiced while riding in a golf cart or gathering in groups. There needs to be a physical distance of greater than 6 feet apart, and individuals should not share things like drinks or towels. It will not help prevent the spread of viruses.”
As part of its education campaign, the county has placed electronic message signs at two locations to request out-of-town visitors to self-isolate for 14 days in accordance with the health advisory issued earlier in the week. The signs are posted at the off-ramp of the Northway at Exit 9 and at the intersection of Route 29 and 147 in Galway.
Essex County reported no new cases on Saturday. The county still has five confirmed cases and those people are under mandatory isolation. A total of 24 people are under precautionary or mandatory quarantine orders, according to a news release. Several test results came back negative on Saturday.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
