Warren County has the most medical manufacturing diversity in the country

Warren County is now the national Catheter Valley.

The county has the widest variety of medical device manufacturers in the country.

The news comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which just started publishing such data, said Ed Bartholomew president and CEO of EDC Warren County.

He had always suspected Warren County might have an unusual concentration of manufacturing firms.

“We knew from the number of employees and some estimates of wages” that it might be true, he said. “But this is very helpful information for us to highlight.”

It could help draw research and development firms to the area.

“They are the supply chain to these companies,” he said.

The BLS determined that Warren County had more than 1,509 medical device manufacturing jobs with total annual wages of nearly $93 million. The average employee is paid $61,354.

The variety of devices being manufactured by AngioDynamics, MedLine, Bard, DelCath Systems and others led BLS to give the county the top “location quotient” in the country, Bartholomew said.