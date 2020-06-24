Warren County has the most medical manufacturing diversity in the country

Warren County is now the national Catheter Valley.
The county has the widest variety of medical device manufacturers in the country.
The news comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which just started publishing such data, said Ed Bartholomew president and CEO of EDC Warren County.
He had always suspected Warren County might have an unusual concentration of manufacturing firms.
“We knew from the number of employees and some estimates of wages” that it might be true, he said. “But this is very helpful information for us to highlight.”
It could help draw research and development firms to the area.
“They are the supply chain to these companies,” he said.
The BLS determined that Warren County had more than 1,509 medical device manufacturing jobs with total annual wages of nearly $93 million. The average employee is paid $61,354.
The variety of devices being manufactured by AngioDynamics, MedLine, Bard, DelCath Systems and others led BLS to give the county the top “location quotient” in the country, Bartholomew said.
“It’s the concentration of the diversity of the types of medical devices that we have,” he said. “We certainly may not have the largest number of jobs but we have the diversity within the mixture.”
Number 2 is Yamhill, Oregon, with 1,458 jobs, and number 3 is Pickaway, Ohio, with 215 jobs.
The number of jobs isn’t the reason for the high standing — it’s the variety that counts. Regions that had many more jobs, but in one type of device, scored lower. Orange, California, has nearly 20,000 medical device manufacturing jobs but scored at number 8.
In more good news, Bartholomew said he sees signs of “strengthening” in the local medical device manufacturing sector.
He’s pleased that MedLine bought AngioDynamics' catheter unit last year. That allowed Angio to focus on new products like its NanoKnife, which may get FDA approval to fight colon cancer, and allowed MedLine to expand into manufacturing.
“I call them the Amazon of the medical supply world,” Bartholomew said of MedLine. “They supply medical instruments to hospitals and health care centers throughout the country. What they’ve done here is they’ve moved into acquisition of manufacturing. That’s added diversity while Angio is focusing on different products.”
DelCath has also recently received patents for new products.
“So we felt very good about seeing these results,” Bartholomew said.
But it makes it even more urgent to work on training residents to do the jobs.
BD wanted to hire 45 to 60 new workers two years ago but was only able to hire 10 before the coronavirus shutdown hit.
“Workforce becomes a very critical priority,” Bartholomew said. “This is something that is occurring throughout many areas of our region and country.”
In the meantime, he said, the companies have a “good-natured competition” for workers, with one offering a signing bonus and then another counteroffering with a week’s vacation if the worker signed a job contract immediately.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.