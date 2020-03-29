Warren County has 7 more cases

The number of Warren County residents testing positive for coronavirus continues to climb. Seven more people tested positive Saturday night and Sunday morning, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.

However, the number of people hospitalized has not changed. There are three people in local hospitals.

While generally only hospitalized patients, health care workers and first responders are now being tested, the test results have been delayed. Results are arriving up to a week after the test.

In that time, many patients have recovered enough to be discharged from the hospital, Moore said. They are now in quarantine at home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In total, 17 residents have tested positive and three have fully recovered. No one has died at this time.

Public Health Services Director Ginelle Jones and her staff have been working around-the-clock to monitor quarantines, confirm test results, track close contacts to get them into quarantine and monitor patient conditions, Moore said.

"We, and the individuals in our community who are living with the realities of the coronavirus as we speak, are lucky to have these dedicated professionals," Moore said.