Warren County has many doses available for COVID vaccine TODAY

It has come to this: Warren County has a coronavirus vaccine clinic running today that is not even close to full yet.
The county will be administering the Moderna vaccine at Warren County Municipal Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
To sign up, go to https://on.ny.gov/3gofWuG. Those without a computer should call 518-761-6580.
There are currently 157 appointments available.
In Warren County, there are still about 21,000 adults who have not yet gotten a dose of the vaccine. There are 31,123 adults who have received a dose, out of about 52,370 adults living in the county.
The Moderna vaccine is approved for age 18 and older.
