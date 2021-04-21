Warren County has many doses available for COVID vaccine TODAY

It has come to this: Warren County has a coronavirus vaccine clinic running today that is not even close to full yet.

The county will be administering the Moderna vaccine at Warren County Municipal Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To sign up, go to https://on.ny.gov/3gofWuG. Those without a computer should call 518-761-6580.

There are currently 157 appointments available.

In Warren County, there are still about 21,000 adults who have not yet gotten a dose of the vaccine. There are 31,123 adults who have received a dose, out of about 52,370 adults living in the county.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for age 18 and older.

