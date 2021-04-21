 Skip to main content
Warren County has many doses available for COVID vaccine TODAY
Warren County has many doses available for COVID vaccine TODAY

Warren County

It has come to this: Warren County has a coronavirus vaccine clinic running today that is not even close to full yet.

 Jackson Gerker,

The county will be administering the Moderna vaccine at Warren County Municipal Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To sign up, go to https://on.ny.gov/3gofWuG. Those without a computer should call 518-761-6580.

There are currently 157 appointments available.

In Warren County, there are still about 21,000 adults who have not yet gotten a dose of the vaccine. There are 31,123 adults who have received a dose, out of about 52,370 adults living in the county.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for age 18 and older.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

