Warren County has highest COVID test rate in New York

Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.

The county’s seven-day test average was 2.9% as of Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. Essex County has the second highest weekly test rate at 2.8%.

The statewide seven-day average is 1.5%.

Cases in Warren County have been on the rise in the past two weeks, largely driving by unvaccinated individuals who are not eligible to receive the shot or have chosen not to be inoculated, according to Warren County Health Services.

The county had a positive test rate of 3.3% on Wednesday, according to data. A total of 212 tests were administered and seven came back positive.

On Thursday, the county reported four new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 36 — more than three times higher than last month when the county was monitoring 11 cases.

Three of the new cases involve individuals who were under quarantine because of previous exposures.