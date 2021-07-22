Warren County has highest COVID test rate in New York

Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
The county’s seven-day test average was 2.9% as of Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. Essex County has the second highest weekly test rate at 2.8%.
The statewide seven-day average is 1.5%.
Cases in Warren County have been on the rise in the past two weeks, largely driving by unvaccinated individuals who are not eligible to receive the shot or have chosen not to be inoculated, according to Warren County Health Services.
The county had a positive test rate of 3.3% on Wednesday, according to data. A total of 212 tests were administered and seven came back positive.
On Thursday, the county reported four new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 36 — more than three times higher than last month when the county was monitoring 11 cases.
Three of the new cases involve individuals who were under quarantine because of previous exposures.
Two people in the county are hospitalized, including one who is in serious condition and another that is moderately ill. Two other residents not hospitalized are also moderately ill and 32 others have a mild illness, according to Health Services.
In Washington County, five additional cases have been reported since Tuesday, the last day the county reported its statistics.
The county had a seven-day positive test rate of 1.2% as of Wednesday, according to state data. A total of 136 tests were administered that same day, resulting in two new cases and a positive test rate of 1.2%.
Three of Thursday’s new cases involve individuals previously exposed to the virus. Health officials have yet to determine the source of the remaining two cases.
Vaccination clinics
The state-run mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall is set to close on Monday, but the clinic remains open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, as is the Pfizer shot for anyone 12 and older.
Vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies.
Health departments from both Warren and Washington counties have vaccine clinics scheduled for later this month. Additional clinics are being scheduled.
The clinics are scheduled for:
Warren County
- Friday at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake from 5-7 p.m. during the Food Truck Friday event. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 and older. No appointments are necessary.
Washington County
- July 30 at the Washington County Fair Grounds in Greenwich from 4-6 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment call: 518-746-2400.
- July 31 at Hicks Orchard in Granville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment call: 518-746-2400.
