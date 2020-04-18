Warren County has fifth death from COVID-19

A total of 36 of the 540 people who died on Friday were in nursing homes.

“Nursing homes are these single biggest fear in all of this — vulnerable people in one place. It is a feeding frenzy for this virus — despite everything we can do and best efforts of people working in those nursing homes, who are doing just a fantastic job.”

Cuomo said he does not know how many nursing homes have conducted tests on residents.

“I think more than anything, they’re overwhelmed. They have staff shortages. People on the staff are getting sick. The residents of the nursing home are under enormous pressure. They haven’t seen loved ones,” he said.

Nursing homes are supposed to report deaths to the state. Cuomo said he can understand their frustration.

“Everyone is under emotional distress because you have a lot of people dying,” he said. “Then, the state coming in saying: ‘I want this report by 5 o’clock.’ 'With all due respect governor, I’m taking care of people’s lives and you’re saying do paperwork,'” he said.

Overall, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to decline statewide to just under 17,000.