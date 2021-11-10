Warren County has 414 active COVID cases — highest total since January

Warren County reported 74 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday and is monitoring 414 active cases — the highest total since Jan. 16.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones attributed the spike in cases to people going to work, gatherings and events while sick.

“If you have any symptoms of illness, please stay home and self-quarantine until getting a COVID-19 test,” Jones said in a news release. “If you share a home with someone who is sick or been diagnosed with COVID, please do everything possible to limit your exposure. With the infection rates that we are seeing, you should also do whatever you can to limit your potential exposure in public.”

Eleven people are in the hospital, which is two more than Tuesday. All have moderate illness. Six people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Seven of the new cases involved residents of a nursing home and the remainder was from community spread.

Of the new cases, 23 involved people who were fully vaccinated. That brings the number of breakthrough cases up to 968, or 2.18%, out of 44,374 fully vaccinated residents.

A total of 911 people had mild illness. Thirty-nine became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and one critically ill. Fifteen people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues. Seven of them were residents of nursing homes.

