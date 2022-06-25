Warren County has 125th COVID death

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported the death of a resident in their 90s from COVID-19.

The person had lived at home before becoming ill. They had not gotten a COVID vaccine. County officials extended their condolences to the loved ones of this person.

This is the county’s 125th death since the start of the pandemic.

The county has picked up a total of 68 new cases of the virus for the three-day period ending Saturday. It has a seven-day positivity rate of 4.2%.

There are currently nine residents hospitalized, which is two less than the last COVID report. One person is in critical condition.

Warren County Health Services has scheduled Pfizer and Moderna booster clinics for Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. Registration is required and can be done on the county’s COVID website at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub. For more information, contact Health Services at 518-761-6580.

A limited number of COVID-19 home test kits are available at the Warren County Municipal Center, local town halls around the county and Glens Falls City Hall.

For people unable to get a test elsewhere, there is a testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Washington County picked up 10 new COVID cases on Friday, according to the most recently available state data. The daily positivity rate is 5.3% and the seven-day average is 3.4%.

Saratoga County picked up 20 cases for a daily positivity rate of 6.5% and seven-day average of 6.6%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0