Warren County gym reopening plan released

Warren County officials have created a plan to get hundreds of gym open Monday.
Gym owners can simply email the county to say that they have read the state’s rules for their industry and attest that they will follow them. Warren County will then inspect within two weeks.
“Warren County would like to get you up and running as soon as New York State is allowing you to do so,” officials wrote in an announcement of the plan to all gym owners.
Gym can open with indoor activities Aug. 24 (outdoor activities are already allowed), but only if they can get inspected by the county within two weeks.
That’s not an easy task for a county that does not have an environmental division. The state has always handled restaurant inspections for Warren County, for example, and there are no inspectors on staff.
This week, personnel from many departments will be trained to run through the coronavirus checklist for gyms. They will need many inspectors to get it all done within the two week deadline from the state.
“Because of the number of hotels, offices and homeowners associations in Warren County that have gyms or workout centers, we are looking at potentially hundreds of inspections,” spokesman Don Lehman said.
To get started, gym owners must send an email to gyms@warrencountyny.gov.
Warren County emphasized that the rules apply to “all fitness activities and facilities that wish to operate indoors, including but not limited to: standalone, hotel, residential, and office gyms and fitness centers; gyms and fitness centers in higher education institutions; yoga/Pilates/barre studios; boxing/kickboxing gyms; fitness boot camps; CrossFit or other plyometric boxes; and any other group fitness classes (e.g., spin, rowing, dancing).”
The email must include contact information for the facility, including the owner’s name (or operator or manager). The email must also include a screenshot or attachment showing that the contact person’s filled out an affirmation after reading the state’s rules for gyms and fitness centers.
The rules are at https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/Gyms_an d_Fitness_Centers_Detailed_Guidelines.pdf.
The affirmation can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/ny-forwardaffirmation. It is automatically sent to the state, but the contact person must save a copy of the webpage that shows the form has been received by New York State. That can be done by taking a screenshot of the page, or printing the screen. A written safety plan is also part of the rules, and must be given to the inspector when the facility is inspected.
Warren County officials will review each email and contact owners. They cannot open until Warren County contacts them and gives them permission. Owners can call Warren County at 518-761-6539 if they have problems.
Warren County will also give owners a checklist before the inspection so that they can make sure they have everything correct. They will be informed of the date and time of their inspection in advance, and can open as early as Monday even if the inspection is not scheduled to happen until the following week.
Warren County officials warned that they can’t guarantee that the state will let gyms stay open. The state is considering the reopening a “pilot phase” and will monitor compliance as well as any spikes in coronavirus infections that can be traced back to gyms.
