Warren County gym reopening plan released

Warren County officials have created a plan to get hundreds of gym open Monday.

Gym owners can simply email the county to say that they have read the state’s rules for their industry and attest that they will follow them. Warren County will then inspect within two weeks.

“Warren County would like to get you up and running as soon as New York State is allowing you to do so,” officials wrote in an announcement of the plan to all gym owners.

Gym can open with indoor activities Aug. 24 (outdoor activities are already allowed), but only if they can get inspected by the county within two weeks.

That’s not an easy task for a county that does not have an environmental division. The state has always handled restaurant inspections for Warren County, for example, and there are no inspectors on staff.

This week, personnel from many departments will be trained to run through the coronavirus checklist for gyms. They will need many inspectors to get it all done within the two week deadline from the state.

“Because of the number of hotels, offices and homeowners associations in Warren County that have gyms or workout centers, we are looking at potentially hundreds of inspections,” spokesman Don Lehman said.