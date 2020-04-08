Warren County, Glens Falls Hospital team up to open COVID-19 testing site on Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

QUEENSBURY — Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County Public Health Services are working together to open a drive-up coronavirus public testing site on the Warren County Municipal Center campus on Thursday.

Drive-up testing will be open for drive-up public testing only for those who have obtained medical authorization.

COVID-19 tests will be available for residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties, and anyone who believes they should be tested. They must contact their medical provider first.

“We are very pleased that Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County Public Health have joined together to provide onsite COVID-19 testing at the Warren County Municipal Center,” said Frank Thomas, town of Stony Creek Supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “Testing is critical to determine the spread of the virus in our county and the surrounding region. Many thanks to Glens Falls Hospital for staffing the site, and Warren County Public Health for providing support to the testing site.”

Those wishing to have a test performed will need to get an order from their health provider, who will then contact Warren County Public Health Services to arrange a time for the test.