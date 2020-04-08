Warren County, Glens Falls Hospital team up to open COVID-19 testing site on Thursday

QUEENSBURY — Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County Public Health Services are working together to open a drive-up coronavirus public testing site on the Warren County Municipal Center campus on Thursday.
Drive-up testing will be open for drive-up public testing only for those who have obtained medical authorization.
COVID-19 tests will be available for residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties, and anyone who believes they should be tested. They must contact their medical provider first.
“We are very pleased that Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County Public Health have joined together to provide onsite COVID-19 testing at the Warren County Municipal Center,” said Frank Thomas, town of Stony Creek Supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “Testing is critical to determine the spread of the virus in our county and the surrounding region. Many thanks to Glens Falls Hospital for staffing the site, and Warren County Public Health for providing support to the testing site.”
Those wishing to have a test performed will need to get an order from their health provider, who will then contact Warren County Public Health Services to arrange a time for the test.
The site will be staffed by Glens Falls Hospital personnel in personal protective equipment.
Testing site staff will be able to handle 50 or so tests per day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Testing will continue until further notice. Results through a state laboratory will take three to five days.
“Glens Falls Hospital is pleased to partner with Warren County Public Health, and we appreciate how we are able to collaborate daily to support our region,” said Diane Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital. “We are confident our colleagues in the Public Health Department will manage this well and glad we are in a position to provide staffing support as needed.”
Glens Falls Hospital previously operated a similar testing site at the hospital campus in late March, and concerns about potential vehicle congestion there led to the joint decision to move it the county Municipal Center when more tests kits became available.
