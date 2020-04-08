Warren County, Glens Falls Hospital team up on drive-up COVID testing site at county center

“It was a good enough amount that we felt that we could do this,” he said.

The hospital had previously operated a similar testing site at its hospital campus for a week last month. It was suspended after the hospital ran out of test kits.

There was also concern about vehicle congestion at the hospital site, according to a news release.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the hospital contacted the county to propose the idea of moving it to the Warren County Municipal Center on Route 9.

“Glens Falls Hospital reached out after determining that our campus would be a logical place to set this up due to its size, its proximity to a centrally located Northway exit and the presence of public health workers on site in the event reinforcement is necessary,” he said in an email.

The county is prepared to handle about 50 tests per day but will assess the demand based upon the number of requests from medical providers.

“If demand proves to be higher, we will investigate the possibility of scaling up to meet demand,” he said.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, praised the partnership.