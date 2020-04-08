Warren County, Glens Falls Hospital team up on drive-up COVID testing site at county center

Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County Public Health Services will open a drive-up coronavirus public testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center campus in Queensbury on Thursday.
Drive-up testing will open only for those people who have obtained medical authorization. The COVID-19 tests will be available for residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties, and anyone who believes they should be tested.
People should call a doctor if they are showing symptoms of a fever, persistent cough and difficulty breathing, or if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those wishing to have a test performed will need to get an order from their health provider, who will then contact Warren County Public Health Services to arrange a time for the test.
The site will be staffed by Glens Falls Hospital personnel in personal protective equipment.
Testing site staff will be able to handle 50 or so tests per day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Testing will continue until further notice. Results through a state laboratory will take three to five days.
Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the hospital received a new shipment of tests and believed it could accommodate testing.
“It was a good enough amount that we felt that we could do this,” he said.
The hospital had previously operated a similar testing site at its hospital campus for a week last month. It was suspended after the hospital ran out of test kits.
There was also concern about vehicle congestion at the hospital site, according to a news release.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the hospital contacted the county to propose the idea of moving it to the Warren County Municipal Center on Route 9.
“Glens Falls Hospital reached out after determining that our campus would be a logical place to set this up due to its size, its proximity to a centrally located Northway exit and the presence of public health workers on site in the event reinforcement is necessary,” he said in an email.
The county is prepared to handle about 50 tests per day but will assess the demand based upon the number of requests from medical providers.
“If demand proves to be higher, we will investigate the possibility of scaling up to meet demand,” he said.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, praised the partnership.
“Testing is critical to determine the spread of the virus in our county and the surrounding region. Many thanks to Glens Falls Hospital for staffing the site, and Warren County Public Health for providing support to the testing site,” he said in a news release.
“Glens Falls Hospital is pleased to partner with Warren County Public Health, and we appreciate how we are able to collaborate daily to support our region,” said Diane Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital. “We are confident our colleagues in the Public Health Department will manage this well and glad we are in a position to provide staffing support as needed.”
Two more cases, emergency order extended
The testing site announcement came on a day when Warren County Public Health Services confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, which brings the total confirmed cases among county residents to 29. Twenty-five people have recovered.
Glens Falls Hospital had eight patients with COVID-19 — the same as Tuesday.
However, there were some encouraging developments. The number of COVID-19 patients from Warren County who were known to be hospitalized has decreased from four to two. Also, six more Warren County patients who were confirmed to have the virus when ill have been deemed “fully recovered,” according to a news release.
Warren County Public Health Services is continuing to monitor a number of “presumed positive” COVID-19 cases among county residents.
When asked when the county might reach a peak of infections, Moore said it was difficult to know without more information.
“Increasing our testing will give us better data, which we hope will help us predict when a peak might be reached,” he said.
County officials asked the public to maintain social distancing. Residents should go to the grocery store alone and visit other essential businesses only when absolutely necessary. People who feel sick should call Warren County Public Health Services at 518-761-6580 and report their symptoms.
Warren County on Wednesday also extended its state of emergency order by five days in order to deal with COVID-19 pandemic. The original order was set to expire on Thursday.
The declaration allows all departments and agencies to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide emergency assistance.
Washington County has five new cases
Washington County has five new cases, officials said Wednesday. There are 22 COVID-19 cases and 197 persons under investigation, officials said.
One person died on Friday from the disease.
Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said as testing goes up, they are more likely to find cases.
“New testing will not bring 'new positives.' It will find positives that are already out there,” he said
Wickes said the county does not have enough of a sample size to determine any trends.
“If we have a sample that’s statistically significant, we can draw conclusions,” he said.
Saratoga County adds nine cases
Saratoga County had 176 confirmed cases — an increase of nine — and the number of people hospitalized was unchanged at 11. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Saratoga Hospital had 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — down from 15 on Tuesday.
Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo released a video on Tuesday to urge residents to maintain social distancing. He said the county is still receiving reports of gatherings in public areas.
“Now is not the time for social gatherings,” Zurlo said in a news release. “If you have to go out, go alone only if the reason for going is essential.”
Also, county officials reminded any residents in need of assistance to register their home or cellphone for the CodeRED Reverse 911 emergency notification system. They can contact the Saratoga County COVID-19 hotline at 518-885-2276 and a representative will help them register.
Two more cases in Essex County
In Essex County, one more person tested positive, bringing the total to 10. Also, another person was suspected positive based on symptoms alone.
One of the suspected new cases is in Ticonderoga for a total of five presumed positive people. Six of those 18 people have recovered.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.