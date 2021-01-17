Warren County gives more money for Mullen demolition; Project could be completed this week

QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors have allocated additional money for the demolition of the Mullen building on Bay Road, but still have not made any determination about what to do with the land.
The Board of Supervisors on Friday agreed to provide another $2,000 toward the cost of the project.
Bronze Contracting, of Remsen in Oneida County, began the demolition work earlier this month.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said that more of the debris that has been taken down does not contain asbestos. The contractor needs to amend its application with the state Department of Labor to obtain permission not to treat all of the debris as asbestos, she said.
The original cost of the contract was about $72,000. The county has the money in its reserve fund to cover the additional costs.
“I want to see this go forward without any delay,” Braymer said.
Supervisors had no problem with the additional funding. Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said he is excited that the building is coming down and it will be a very positive thing economically for the county.
“This is an eyesore that sits at the crossroads of Glens Falls and Queensbury. It’s the first thing you see when you come in and exit,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he knew the project was going to cost some more money. He is glad it is just $2,000.
The demolition was about three-quarters completed as of Friday, according to county spokesman Don Lehman. Braymer said she is hopeful that the demolition would be finished by the end of the week.
Supervisors briefly discussed the issue of what to do with the property. Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he looked forward to seeing the building get back on the tax rolls.
Another option that has been suggested is to put bathrooms and some amenities there for people using the Warren County Bikeway.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said given the triangular shape of the lot and required setbacks, there is very little developable property. In addition, there is some degree of pollution in the soil. He said he believes there is not going much interest from the private sector.
“The county should seize the opportunity,” he said.
Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan reminded the supervisors that the property was taken by the county because of the more than $300,000 in back taxes owed by Dave Mullen and is headed for the auction block.
“If this board or the town of Queensbury wishes to do something else with that property, that’s at your discretion,” Swan said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.