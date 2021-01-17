Warren County gives more money for Mullen demolition; Project could be completed this week

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he knew the project was going to cost some more money. He is glad it is just $2,000.

The demolition was about three-quarters completed as of Friday, according to county spokesman Don Lehman. Braymer said she is hopeful that the demolition would be finished by the end of the week.

Supervisors briefly discussed the issue of what to do with the property. Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he looked forward to seeing the building get back on the tax rolls.

Another option that has been suggested is to put bathrooms and some amenities there for people using the Warren County Bikeway.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said given the triangular shape of the lot and required setbacks, there is very little developable property. In addition, there is some degree of pollution in the soil. He said he believes there is not going much interest from the private sector.

“The county should seize the opportunity,” he said.

Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan reminded the supervisors that the property was taken by the county because of the more than $300,000 in back taxes owed by Dave Mullen and is headed for the auction block.

“If this board or the town of Queensbury wishes to do something else with that property, that’s at your discretion,” Swan said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.