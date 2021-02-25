Warren County getting ready to restart weddings

For more information, email weddings@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6580.

School cases

Cambridge Central School District students in grades 7-12 will learn remotely on Friday because a person in the high school community tested positive. All other students will report to school as normal.

North Warren Central School District reported that a high school student tested positive and was in the 9-12th grade wing on Tuesday. Nine other students and one faculty member have been quarantined due to exposure. Also, the girls basketball team is on pause until March 6. They cannot practice together or compete during the 10-day quarantine period.

Queensbury Union Free School District reported that two people tested positive and were in Queensbury Middle School on Feb. 12. No one at the school was considered a contact due to the time period.

Hospital capacity

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus has been dropping nationally and locally. In the Capital Region, there are now 162 people hospitalized with the virus, which is 0.01% of the region’s population. At the worst of the surge, that was up to 0.03%.

