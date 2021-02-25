Warren County getting ready to restart weddings

Warren County is getting ready for the much-delayed wedding season.
Starting March 15, weddings with up to 150 people can occur under the now-normal social distancing and mask-wearing rules.
But venues must also collect negative coronavirus tests from everyone before the event starts and report to the county in advance.
Warren County now has a form on its website for venues to fill out about each event. The form must be filed at least five days before the event. It can be found here: http://bit.ly/3pUS7M8.
Warren County officials also warned that they don’t have the testing capacity to test hundreds of wedding guests.
But there are many other options, including local pharmacies.
Warren County officials can inspect any venue to be sure that social distancing is being enforced, that negative test results were collected, and that all other rules are followed.
“We are very happy that families will be able to share their milestone moments with more of their loved ones,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement. “We have taken New York state’s guidance and created an easy procedure that will allow organizers and venues to hold their events safely with minimal requirements.”
For more information, email weddings@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6580.
School cases
Cambridge Central School District students in grades 7-12 will learn remotely on Friday because a person in the high school community tested positive. All other students will report to school as normal.
North Warren Central School District reported that a high school student tested positive and was in the 9-12th grade wing on Tuesday. Nine other students and one faculty member have been quarantined due to exposure. Also, the girls basketball team is on pause until March 6. They cannot practice together or compete during the 10-day quarantine period.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported that two people tested positive and were in Queensbury Middle School on Feb. 12. No one at the school was considered a contact due to the time period.
Hospital capacity
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus has been dropping nationally and locally. In the Capital Region, there are now 162 people hospitalized with the virus, which is 0.01% of the region’s population. At the worst of the surge, that was up to 0.03%.
Prison update
Four inmates recovered and no one else tested positive at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There are now 11 people ill and a total of 147 cases since the pandemic began. At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, there are now three inmates ill, an increase of one, although the state reported the total of 26 cases had not changed.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 2,662 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and nine recoveries, for a total of 2,504 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 92 people currently ill, and two are hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday. They are both moderately ill, as is one person who is not hospitalized. All 12 of the new cases are people who caught the virus from community exposures.
- Washington County reported Wednesday’s statistics, including a death that happened Tuesday, for a total of 37 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The county also reported nine new cases, for a total of 2,039 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and eight recoveries, for a total of 1,918 recoveries. There are 83 people currently ill and five are hospitalized, which is an increase of one over Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported Wednesday’s statistics: 36 new cases, a steady decrease, for a total of 11,723 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The dashboard reported 21 fewer recoveries than it had listed the day before, stating a total of 11,300 recoveries, down from 11,321 recoveries total on Tuesday, but the current numbers match in terms of deaths, recoveries and current cases. The county could not immediately explain the error, but has had regular problems with its dashboard. There are 278 people currently ill and 16 are hospitalized, one fewer than on Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth resident (for a total of six), one village of Corinth resident (for a total of nine), one Hadley resident (for a total of eight), three Moreau residents (for a total of 21) and four Wilton residents (for a total of 33).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, eight village of Corinth residents, seven Hadley residents, 18 Moreau residents, five Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, six Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 29 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: two town of Saratoga residents and one Schuylerville resident.
- Deaths since March: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Essex County reported five new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, up from 10 on Wednesday. No one is in intensive care and three patients are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, the same as Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 316 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which kept the weekly average at 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which kept the weekly average at 2.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.4%, which increased the weekly average to 3.5%.
- Statewide, 8,746 people tested positive for the virus, for an increased positive test rate of 3.14%. A total of 5,703 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Wednesday and 89 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.