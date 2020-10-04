Warren County getting many "impossible to trace" COVID cases

Warren County investigators have been unable to trace the source of multiple coronavirus cases, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.
The “impossible to trace” cases lead to concerns that the virus is spreading, undetected, in the community.
“The increase of cases like these is troubling and coincides with schools reopening for classroom learning,” Moore said in a news release Sunday. “School officials are doing the best they can and they’re working very hard at it, but schools present difficult challenges because kids are often asymptomatic. They, their parents and their teachers often have no way of knowing they are carrying the virus until they infect somebody else who is more vulnerable to the virus.”
There were so many new cases Saturday that Warren County posted a positive test rate of 2.2% — well above the 1% maximum for keeping the virus under control.
To combat the spread, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones asked everyone who feels sick at all to stay home until they consult with a medical provider.
Symptoms of coronavirus are similar to many other common illnesses, including colds, allergies and the flu. In a news release, Jones said she “strongly urges” people to take those symptoms seriously and not go out in the public until they get medical advice on whether to get a COVID test.
Tests are widely available and in many cases, results are back in a couple days.
Wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing are “particularly important” right now, she added.
On a Sunday morning conference call, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to close schools in hot spots in the New York City area if the schools did not start testing students. The New York City mayor later announced that he was closing about 300 schools, pending state approval. In the most recent data, cases have continued to rise in 20 ZIP codes around New York City. The highest positive test rate is in Rockland County, near New York City, where 15.1% of the tests Saturday were positive. Saturday is the most recent day for which data was available.
Also Sunday:
- Warren County reported three people tested positive, for a total of 366 confirmed cases since March, and one person recovered, for a total of 306 recoveries of confirmed illness. One person caught the virus from a household member who recently tested positive. Investigators have not yet determined the source of the other two infections. There are 25 people currently ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County did not report.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but reported to the state that five people tested positive on Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available.
- Essex County also does not report publicly weekends, but reported to the state that no one tested positive Saturday.
The Capital Region reported a total of 47 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 0.8%. Greene County continued to post a high positive test rate. It was 3.6% on Saturday, with seven people testing positive. That was the highest positive test in the region Saturday.
Statewide, 1,222 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available. One-fifth of them live in the hot spots.
The statewide positive test rate was 1.1%.
There were 618 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, a decrease of 29 from the day before, and 14 people died.
