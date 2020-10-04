Warren County getting many "impossible to trace" COVID cases

Warren County investigators have been unable to trace the source of multiple coronavirus cases, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.

The “impossible to trace” cases lead to concerns that the virus is spreading, undetected, in the community.

“The increase of cases like these is troubling and coincides with schools reopening for classroom learning,” Moore said in a news release Sunday. “School officials are doing the best they can and they’re working very hard at it, but schools present difficult challenges because kids are often asymptomatic. They, their parents and their teachers often have no way of knowing they are carrying the virus until they infect somebody else who is more vulnerable to the virus.”

There were so many new cases Saturday that Warren County posted a positive test rate of 2.2% — well above the 1% maximum for keeping the virus under control.

To combat the spread, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones asked everyone who feels sick at all to stay home until they consult with a medical provider.