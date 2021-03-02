Warren County getting lots of vaccine for age 65+

Warren County will get 1,170 more coronavirus vaccine doses in the next week for residents age 65 and older, Health Services announced.

The Office for the Aging started a wait list Monday and more than 600 people signed up immediately. They will be offered doses in the vaccine clinics that will be set up.

Health Services learned about the new doses Tuesday and was working on plans for distribution. Although there is a tent site near Warren Center for a mass vaccine distribution program, that site is owned by the state. County officials can’t open it unless state officials allow it.

The doses will arrive later this week or early next week. More details on distribution will be given out when the county finalizes its plans.

The doses are in addition to the 100 doses for age 65-plus that the state told the county it would send this week.

In addition, Walgreens pharmacies report that the vaccine is widely available. The Walgreens in North Creek is taking appointments now for Thursday. Pharmacies can only vaccinate people who are at least 65 years old.

To get an appointment, go to tinyurl.com/2ey6djak or call the store at 518-251-3777.

